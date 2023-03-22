 Sahaja Yoga celebrates birth centenary of Nirmala Devi
Sahaja means “born with you” and Yoga means “union with the Divine”.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 10:57 PM IST
The Sahaja Darshan Prachaar Prasaar Samiti is celebrating the birth centenary of the founder of Sahaja Yoga, Mataji Nirmala Devi. A two-time nominee for Nobel Peace Prize and an invitee to the United Nations for four consecutive years to speak on ways to achieve world peace, Nirmala Devi taught self-realisation to millions around the globe.

Sahaja means “born with you,” and Yoga means “union with the Divine." Sahaja Yoga is a natural and spontaneous process that gently transforms one from within, enabling one to gradually manifest the sublime qualities of compassion, generosity, and detached, unselfish love, and live in a progressively profound state of bliss and inner peace.

Was born in Chirstian family

A descendant of India’s royal Shalivahana dynasty, Nirmala Devi was born to a Christian family at Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, on March 21, 1923.

Sahaja Yoga, which she propagated, involves the awakening of a subtle spiritual energy known as the Kundalini, which lies dormant in the sacrum bone at the base of the spine in three-and-a-half coils. The gentle awakening of this Kundalini and the inner journey of self-discovery is known as self-realisation or Yoga.

On May 5, 1970, when she was meditating on the many problems of humanity on a lonely beach in India, Nirmala Devi had a blissful divine experience that filled her whole being, and she realized that the moment had come for her unique spiritual gift – the ability to give en-masse self-realisation – to be shared with the whole of humanity.

She was married to CP Srivastava, a civil servant. She passed away on February 23, 2011, in Genoa, Italy. Her resting place is at Nirmal Dham in Delhi.

