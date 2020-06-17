Safety pin removed from 14-day-old baby’s throat

A 28-year-old police constable attached to the Wadala Truck Terminal police station rushed to the help of a 14-days-old girl who was bleeding from her mouth after a safety pin stuck inside her throat. The constable rushed the new born to the hospital on his bike where doctors removed the pin later.

The constable Shriram Kolekar who was posted in Sangam Nagar area of Wadala was shocked to see a woman running with her newborn on Sunday night. When asked, the woman identified as Kamrunisha Khan told him that a safety pin got stuck inside her daughter’s throat and when she tried to pull it, the pin went further inside and since then her child who was yet to be named was just crying.

Since Sangama Nagar area is a containment zone and it was 11.45 in the night, Khan and her brother was looking for a auto rickshaw or a vehicle but there was none on the road at that time. Kolekar who was with his bike quickly rushed the child with her brother to KEM hospital after Kamrunisha unable to sit on the bike.

At the hospital a team of doctors first performed a sonography which confirmed that the pin was inside her throat itself. Further checking revealed that the pin got open and stuck deep inside which also caused the bleeding. The team of doctors then slowly removed the pin.

After confirming no serious injuries, doctors discharged her in a few hours as it was risky to keep her there due to the large number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

"During the entire journey to the hospital and inside the hospital too, the child was continuously crying, she stopped only when the pin was removed. When she stopped crying I felt happy that I could rushed her to hospital on time," said Kolekar.

His superiors and in the locals of Sangam Nagar congratulated Kolekar for the timely urgency that he showed.