Safai Mitra challenge: Mira Bhayandar bags second spot in Maharashtra, 8th in country

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has bagged the second spot at the state level in the Safai Mitra challenge which had been organized under the aegis of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The results were announced at the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav organized by the central government authorities at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. President of India Ram Nath Kovind graced the event in the presence of MoS (housing and urban affairs) Hardeep Singh Puri.

The civic administration also claimed to have secured the 8th position in the country-wide list of competing cities falling in the sub-category of having a population between 3 to 10 lakh. Apart from launching various awareness events and welfare schemes including Swachhata Udyami Yojana, distribution of uniforms and safety gear and skill development training sessions, the civic administration under the leadership of municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole have been conducting Safai Mitra painting competitions with the help of the education department and also the ambitious public-oriented Safai Mitra Internship Program which was aimed to develop a bridge between Safai Mitras and youth, to collaborate, engage and spread awareness about Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge-2021 across the twin-city.

“The initiatives are not just limited to challenges, but it will be a regular part of the overall sanitation process. We are thankful to our staffers, elected representatives and above all the citizens for their cooperation,” said Dhole. An integral part of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), the Safai-Mitra Challenge is a first of its kind initiative introduced by the MoHUA on the occasion of World Toilet Day in November, last year, to ensure safety, well-being and dignity of sanitation workers and to eradicate the menace of hazardous cleaning in the field of public health and hygiene via mechanized cleaning operations in order to prevent deaths and fatalities of sanitation workers.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 04:48 PM IST