Sadhguru promotes 'Save Soil' at World Peace Dome in Pune

Sadhguru, India's renowned yoga guru and spiritual leader, visited the World Peace Dome at Loni in Pune as part of his Save Soil Movement.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
Sadhguru promotes 'Save Soil' in Pune | File

The spiritual guru addressed the congregation regarding the initiative, launched to address the soil crisis by bringing together people from around the world to stand up for soil health.

Sadhguru is currently on a 100-day-long motorcycle journey across Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East, and India, to build awareness and build consensus for policy making that can help mitigate soil degradation.

