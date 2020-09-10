Sad news for Bombay bibliophiles: After Strand bookstore, now Wayword & Wise to shut shop soon

Situated in Ballard Estate, Fort, the bookstore was loved by city's bibliophiles who'd often spend their time at the store picking up a classic.

The bookstore opened in mid-October in 2015 and was owned by Atul Sud who runs a food importing business and curator Virat Chandok.

The store housed over 7,000 books and which were selected by Sud and Chandok after scanning through nearly three lakh books for their customers.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Chandok said, “We have the kind of books that no one else in the city is willing to keep. Most bookstores have a very limited idea of what their customers are looking for and so they focus on stocking bestsellers.”

The idea of opening the bookstore for Sud was his love books "and we wanted to share this love,” he said.

Bombay bibliophiles expressed their sadness over the shutting down of the bookstore and some even said that it was a "personal loss for them."