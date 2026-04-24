Sachin Tendulkar's Daughter-In-Law Saaniya Chandhok Watches from Balcony As He Celebrates Birthday With Fans - VIDEO |

It was classic Mumbai magic outside the residence of Sachin Tendulkar, as fans gathered in large numbers to celebrate the legend’s 53rd birthday. Chanting his name, holding cakes, and hoping for a glimpse, the street turned into a mini festival.

Amid all the excitement below, a softer, almost cinematic moment unfolded above. Sitting quietly in the balcony was Saaniya Chandhok, watching the celebrations with a gentle smile, as the city poured its love for the man fondly known as the God of Cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter-in-law Saaniya Chandhok is sitting in the upper balcony, watching Sachin Tendulkar celebrate his birthday with fans below.💙 pic.twitter.com/ozJIZW2oIR — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) April 24, 2026

Cake, Cheers, and Classic Sachin

Stepping out with his wife Anjali Tendulkar, Sachin greeted fans warmly, cut cakes brought by admirers, and soaked in the affection. There was no grand stage, just genuine smiles, quick waves, and heartfelt gratitude.

The simplicity of the moment made it all the more special, a reminder of why fans across generations continue to adore him.

A Family Filled Morning

Earlier in the day, Sachin shared a cosy picture with his mother, wife, and his pet dog, Trouble, calling it the “perfect start” to his birthday. It was a glimpse into the quieter side of the celebrations before the crowd gathered outside.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 53rd birthday by cutting a cake outside his residence.



(Video source: PR team of Sachin Tendulkar) https://t.co/RmGuGDGVw4 pic.twitter.com/vgOk1RfQd9 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026

Arjun Keeps It Sweet, But Not Sugary

Meanwhile, his son Arjun Tendulkar added a touch of humour. In a video, he wished his father while holding a cake, but made it clear he would not be eating it, joking about avoiding sugar.

Perfect start to my day with Aai, Anjali and the trouble maker! What more could a man ask for? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MdniDnWdnl — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 24, 2026

A Celebration of Love, Big and Small

From loud chants on the streets to a calm balcony moment, Sachin’s birthday had everything, joy, nostalgia, and a dash of charm. Sometimes, the most memorable scenes are not the loudest, but the quiet ones watching it all unfold.

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