Sachin Tendulkar Turns 53: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Extends Birthday Wishes To 'God of Cricket'; Calls Him 'Pride Of India' |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended warm wishes to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on his 53rd birthday on Friday, hailing him as the 'Pride of India' and a true inspiration.

Taking to social media platform X, Fadnavis wrote, “Heartiest Birthday wishes to the ‘Pride of India’, the true Bharat Ratna, and the master blaster, Sachin Tendulkar! Your dedication and humility are the greatest inspiration.”

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Sachin Celebrates Birthday With Fans In Mumbai

Earlier in the day, Tendulkar marked the occasion in a heartwarming manner by stepping out of his residence to celebrate with fans who had gathered outside to greet him. Amid loud cheers and applause, the iconic former Indian batter cut a birthday cake in front of the crowd, acknowledging the immense love and admiration he continues to receive years after retiring from international cricket.

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Sachin Tendulkar's Illustrous Career

Widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, Tendulkar’s career is defined by extraordinary consistency, longevity, and record-breaking achievements. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also paid tribute to the legend, highlighting his unmatched statistics and contribution to Indian cricket.

Over an illustrious international career spanning more than two decades, Tendulkar played 664 matches and scored a staggering 34,357 runs, the highest in the history of the sport. He remains the only cricketer to score 100 international centuries and was a key member of India’s victorious campaign in the 2011 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup.

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In Test cricket, Tendulkar holds the record for the most appearances (200 matches), accumulating 15,921 runs and 51 centuries. In the ODI format, he set multiple benchmarks, including being the fastest to reach 18,000 runs and holding the record for the most runs scored in a calendar year, 1,894 in 1998.

Known as the ‘Master Blaster’ and revered as the 'God of Cricket,' Tendulkar also holds records for the most Player of the Match awards, most fifties and most fours across formats. His influence on the game and generations of cricketers remains unparalleled. Even years after his retirement, Tendulkar continues to inspire millions, with his legacy firmly etched in the history of cricket.

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