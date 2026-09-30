Sachin Ahir Steps In To Protect Jobs Of 3,000 Mazagon Dock Contract Workers, Seeks Policy For Absorption And Benefits |

Mumbai: Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson and prominent labor leader Sachin Ahir has taken a firm stand to safeguard the jobs and future of approximately 3,000 fixed-term contract workers at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited. Expressing strong solidarity with the workforce, Ahir assured that he will not allow the threat of unemployment to hover over these experienced employees or let them be forced onto the streets.

Workers Submit Representation With Key Demands

The intervention follows a delegation of workers submitting a formal representation to Ahir outlining key grievances. Their primary demands include re-engaging veteran employees without artificial service breaks, formulating a policy for permanent absorption, rectifying basic pay disparities through special increments, and extending comprehensive medical benefits.

Addressing these issues, Deputy Chairperson Sachin Ahir convened a high-level review meeting at Vidhan Bhavan, attended by Minister of State for Labour Ashish Jaiswal alongside senior officials.

Taking serious note of the workers' grievances, Ahir directed Mazagon Dock management to immediately pursue these legitimate demands with the Union Ministry of Defence and top central authorities. He specifically instructed the management to prioritize experienced fixed-term contract workers for upcoming and vacant positions. Ahir added that all-party Members of Parliament are also actively raising the issue at the central level, providing significant reassurance to thousands of workers and their families.

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