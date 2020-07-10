Saamna to feature marathon interview with Sharad Pawar

Trying to indicate the deepening of ties between the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the former party’s mouthpiece Saamna will feature a marathon three-day interview of NCP president Sharad Pawar beginning Saturday. So far, Saamna has published such interviews only with members of the Thackeray family, like Shiv Sena supremo, late Bal Thackeray and Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The interview, which has been conducted by Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha Member of the Parliament (MP) and Saamna executive editor Sanjay Raut, has been billed as a ‘historic’ one in a teaser on the newspaper’s front page on Thursday. In the interview, Pawar is expected to reply to questions about whether his party was in talks with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as has been claimed by former CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The teaser said Pawar was also expected to speak about the future of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the opinion of late Shiv Sena chief about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been its ally from 1989 to 2019. The interview will also be broadcast.