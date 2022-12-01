S Korean YouTuber happy with action taken by Mumbai police, wish to extend her stay in city

Mumbai: S Korean YouTuber Hyojeong Park, who was harassed in Mumbai while live streaming, is happy with the rapid action taken by Mumbai police in this case, and she now plans to extend her stay in the city.
Park, while on camera, was molested by two youths, identified and held by police as: Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari said while speaking to news agency ANI that in similar situations in other countries, they felt helpless.
The YouTuber said, "This happened to me in another country too, but at that time I couldn't do anything to call the police. In India, action is being taken very quickly. I've been in Mumbai for over 3 weeks and plan to stay longer."
Meanwhile, as her video went viral, police nabbed both youths for allegedly molesting a Korean woman YouTuber during a live stream. Both were arrested after Khar Police filed an FIR under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code.
(With agency inputs)
