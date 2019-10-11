Russian woman alleges Mumbai police officer raped her for 14 years

A 35-year-old Russian national has accused a 56-year-old police officer of holding her in captivity and repeatedly raping her for close to 14 years.

According to Mid-Day, the woman filed an FIR against the cop at Chembur police station on Thursday night. She alleged that the police officer raped her for 14 years after promising to marry. Inspector Bhanudas alias Anil Jadhav, against whom she levelled the allegations, is currently posted in Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune. In her complaint, the woman said she came to Mumbai in 2004 to become a film star. She tried her luck in Bollywood for a year but when her visa expired, she started looking for help to either extend her visa or get an Indian passport.

The woman also alleged that she has a five-year-old child from Jadhav. She first met him in 2004 when she needed help to extend her visa, the woman said in the complaint. She was looking for work in the film industry and Jadhav allegedly told her that he knew film producers and could help her. In 2008, she alleged, he raped her for the first time at a hotel in Chembur area after promising to marry her.

But when she got pregnant, he backtracked and forced her to abort the pregnancy, the woman alleged. In 2013, she shifted to Kharghar in Navi Mumbai and gave birth to a baby boy, she said. Jadhav also helped her change her identity with the help of forged documents so that she could stay in India, the woman claimed in the complaint.