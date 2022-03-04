Russia-Ukraine war: Two Panvel students return home safely from war-torn Ukraine, 9 still stranded

Out of 32 students from the Raigad district, 10 students have reached home safely from Ukraine, informed the district administration. Of the 10 students who returned, there are two students from Panvel. They were struck in different parts of the war-ravaged Ukraine.

As per the Raigad district information official, a total of 32 relatives of students approached them after they had issued a helpline number in February after Russia attacked Ukraine. Till March 3 evening, a total of 10 students reached their homes safely.

The two students from Panvel returned their homes are Prachiti Pawar from Karanjade in Panvel, and Tejal Gade in Panvel. An official from the district administration informed that they are constantly in touch with students’ families and updating about students.

At present, 22 students from the district are stranded Zaporizhzhia city, Uzhhorod, Keiv Railway station, Romania Airport, Keiv-Kharkiv Russia border, Hungary border, Romania border among other places.

As per the data shared by the district administration, at least nine students from Kharghar, Panvel and Kamothe areas are stranded in Ukraine and adjoining countries' borders.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 10:22 AM IST