Ruling Congress attacks ex-CM for relying on anecdotal information

Ruling Congress targeted leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis’ allegations on the racket in police transfer and inaction of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Sachin Sawant claimed that these charges were levelled as BJP has been indulged in toppling the MVA government and regaining power in Maharashtra.

Sawant was reacting to the charges by Fadnavis that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is covering up the alleged scam in police transfers.

‘’Fadnavis is changing like a goalpost. What Fadnavis is talking about is based on anecdotal information. There is absolutely no proof. Telephone call interception is not legal, so what has happened is legal? Is there any action to be taken in that report? We have to see all this,” said Sawant. He took a strong objection against the phone tapping of police officers by the former additional DG intelligence Rashmi Shukla and questioned whether that was a legal act?

"The basic premise was to find explosives outside Antilia and the death of Mansukh Hiran. But Fadnavis is not talking about it now. They are doing this because they are greedy for power. His sole objective is to come back to power by making baseless and false allegations against the MVA government,’’ said Sawant. He further added Fadnavis is going to demand a CBI inquiry in his meeting with the Union Home Secretary. What has the Center got to do with this? All this is pressure politics.