RTI activist urges Mumbai Police to provide security for cricket matches only after recovering dues from MCA

An RTI activist on Saturday wrote to Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and demanded that the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) should only be provided security for cricket matches after recovering dues from them.

In the letter, Anil Galgali has alleged that Mumbai Cricket Association has not paid Rs 14.82 crore to Mumbai Police even after receiving 35 reminders of recovery.

Mumbai Police had informed Galgali about sending 35 reminders to Mumbai Cricket Association to recover the dues of Rs 14.82 crore for various matches.

Galgali claims that Mumbai Police gave him information about various cricket matches in the last 8 years, including the Women's Cricket World Cup that concluded in the year 2013, World Cup T20 of the year 2016, Test match of the year 2016, and IPL of the years 2017 and 2018.

"Dues of as much as Rs 14,82,74,177 have not been paid by the Mumbai Cricket Association yet. Mumbai Cricket Association has paid the fee of Rs 1.40 crores only for the IPL cricket match of 2018 in the last eight years," he said.

Mumbai Police has claimed that till now, they have sent 35 reminders to the President of Mumbai Cricket Association, and an interest of 9.5 per cent will be charged on this outstanding amount.

"From April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020: Fee has not yet been charged under the security of the cricket match concluded during this period because no order has been issued by the Maharashtra government regarding how much to be charged," Galgali added.

"Mumbai Police has corresponded 9 times to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department regarding this but the Home Department is not responding," he added.

The RTI activist has sent a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Minister of State for Home Satej Patil and other officials demanding that no cricket match should be given security till the Mumbai Cricket Association clears the dues of 14.82 crores and the outstanding amount.

Galgali has also demanded legal action against Mumbai Cricket Association.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 03:52 PM IST