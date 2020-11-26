RT-PCR testing for passengers arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Delhi, Goa, Gujarat and Rajasthan

In keeping with the latest directive from the State of Maharashtra, passengers arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from Delhi, Goa, Gujarat and Rajasthan are required to provide proof of a negative RT-PCR test prior to boarding their flight or undertake the test upon arrival at Mumbai, for which the airport has created a dedicated zone. The domestic passengers arriving from Delhi, Goa, Gujarat and Rajasthan will be directed to the test zone located near the baggage carousel to undertake the test before exiting the airport. Since the implementation of the new directive on 25th November 2020, CSMIA has tested over 200 passengers who have arrived from these earmarked regions, of which none have tested positive for COVID-19.