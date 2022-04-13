RSS seeks alternative plot at Shivaji Park to run shakha citing difficulties due to Thackeray 'memorial'

The Dadar division of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has requested the BMC, to allot an alternate piece of land at Shivaji Park on a rental basis for ‘smoothly’ carrying out its organisational activities.

Addressed to the BMC’s G northward, the letter stated that RSS’s current plot, which it has been using since 1967, is next to late Bal Thackeray's memorial hence they face difficulties in daily affairs. The letter, dated October 26, 2021, came to the fore on April 13 and that the organisation wants to pay rent for the present plot but it's helpless as the BMC has not demarcated the said land since 2008.

“Since 1965 G north ward of BMC has allotted 1755 sq mt land to RSS on Vacant Land Tenancy (VLT) basis. RSS has been paying VLT rent from 1967 to 2007 without default. In 2008, BMC officers, belonging to the Property tax department of G north ward, had said that they wouldn’t accept rent till land’s demarcation,” the letter said, informing that the demarcation hasn’t been done so far.

It further said since 1936 RSS has been conducting daily shakha (assembly) at Shivaji Park. In 1967, the BMC had allotted the said 1755 sq mt land on a VLT basis. Now, the late Bal Thackeray Memorial has been constructed beside the VLT land therefore RSS is facing difficulties to organise programs, it added.

Eventually, RSS requested the BMC to receive VLT rent and give an alternate plot near Nana Nani Park on a rental basis. The FPJ tried to contact Nitin Mhatre, an office-bearer of the RSS Dadar division who had written the letter, but he couldn't be reached.

Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G north ward said "The letter has been already sent to the estate department which will take further decisions." Officials from the estate department said, "They are checking the actual position of two plots and will take action decisions accordingly."

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 09:42 PM IST