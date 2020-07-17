Rs 500 cr collected in city for ouster: Congress party in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The political drama in Rajasthan has a Mumbai angle to it, now. The Congress party in Maharashtra has alleged that a sum of Rs 500 crore was collected from the city to topple Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government. It has further called upon the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to immediately order an inquiry into this ‘’serious matter,’’ and identify the masterminds. The allegation was made by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Party’s spokesman Sachin Sawant in a tweet.