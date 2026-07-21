RPF Registers 1,676 Touting Cases, Seizes ₹10.5 Cr Tickets In 5-Year Crackdown Across India | AI

Mumbai: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) registered 1,676 cases of illegal railway ticket touting between 2022 and June 2026, seizing e-tickets and Journey-cum-Reservation (JCR) Ticket worth over ₹10.5 crore, according to information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The data also shows that hundreds of touts and agents were arrested during the period, highlighting the RPF's continued drive against illegal ticket booking networks.

2024 peak with 502 cases; 110 already in 2026

The RTI information, obtained by activist Anil Galgali from the RPF at Central Railway Headquarters, Mumbai, shows that 309 cases were registered in 2022, 399 in 2023, 502 in 2024 — the highest in the five-year period — 356 in 2025, and 110 cases up to June 2026. During these operations, the RPF seized JCR tickets worth ₹88.49 lakh and e-tickets worth ₹9.62 crore, exposing the scale of the illegal railway ticketing business.

The data further reveals that 318 touts and 52 agents were arrested in 2022, followed by 356 touts and 141 agents in 2023, 411 touts and 204 agents in 2024, and 429 touts and 13 agents in 2025. Up to July 2026, 127 touts had been arrested, though no agent was held during the year. The RTI also shows that a few railway employees were found involved in the racket, with one arrested in 2022, two in 2023 and four in 2024. No railway employee was arrested in 2025 or 2026.

Galgali said the figures reflect the RPF's sustained action against ticket touting. He urged passengers to book tickets only through authorised platforms and avoid buying tickets from touts or unauthorised agents, saying public cooperation is essential to curb the illegal trade.

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