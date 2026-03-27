'Roz Ka 2500 Ka Average Hai': Mumbai Auto Driver’s ₹75,000 Monthly Earnings Go Viral, Spark Debate On Jobs & Success | VIDEO |

Mumbai: A Mumbai-based autorickshaw driver has taken social media by storm after claiming he earns nearly Rs 75,000 a month, prompting widespread discussion about income, job perceptions, and the definition of success in urban India.

The viral video, shared by Instagram user Utkarsh Verma, features the driver casually breaking down his daily earnings. According to him, he makes around Rs 2,500 per day on average after expenses, which translates to roughly Rs 75,000 a month. He further added that with longer working hours, earnings could go up to Rs 1 lakh, while even on slower days, one could make at least Rs 60,000.

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s high cost of living, the driver offered a striking perspective. “Yahan paisa itna hai, barasta hai,” he said, suggesting that the city offers abundant opportunities for those willing to work hard.

Verma, who appears in the video, compared the driver’s income to his own first salary after completing a B.Tech degree, noting that he did not earn nearly as much in a corporate job. He also pointed out that driving an auto in Mumbai could offer better real-world networking opportunities compared to sitting in a cubicle.

The video quickly gained traction online, crossing 1.5 million views and drawing hundreds of comments. While many users were impressed by the driver’s earnings, others highlighted the challenges behind such income.

Several commenters pointed out that the earnings likely come at the cost of long working hours and limited work-life balance. “For that Rs 75k, they don’t have work-life balance and privileges,” one user wrote. Another joked about the tax-free nature of such earnings, while some even humorously asked if the driver was hiring.

The clip has also reignited a broader conversation about how society values different professions. Verma captioned the video by questioning conventional standards: “In India, a Rs 30k job is considered respectable. An auto driver earning Rs 75k isn’t. Strange definition of success.”

The discussion reflects a shifting mindset among young Indians, where income potential, flexibility and independence are increasingly being weighed against traditional notions of white-collar respectability.

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