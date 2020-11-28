Rotary’s fight against malnutrition

Malnutrition is a major concern, especially in the current Pandemic situation. In 2016 and 2018, more than 1,100 children died due to malnutrition in Maharashtra’s Palghar district alone. According to a recent study, three out of five tribal children in the district are stunted and more than half of them are underweight.

WHO defines Malnutrition as “Under-nutrition which leads to Stunting (low height for age), Wasting (low weight for height), and micronutrient deficiencies on the one hand, and overweight or obesity on the other hand.”

Statistics from the health checkups done in 2018-19 in the Municipal schools of Mumbai show that a significant percentage of children were underweight and a lot of them were deficient in Vitamin A, B, C and D.

All this was recorded in spite of the Government Mid-Day Meal program, which has been providing nutritious khichdi to these children for a few years. This clearly highlights the need for additional nutritional supplements along with a Balanced Diet.