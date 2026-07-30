Rotary Club Of Mumbai South Cuffe Parade Elects New President For 2026–27 |

Mumbai: Nargis Gaur was installed as the President of the Rotary Club of Mumbai South Cuffe Parade for the 2026–27 Rotary year at a ceremony held at the Bahá’í Centre in New Marine Lines on July 29. The event was attended by guests, including District Governor Rajan Dua, past district governors, Rotary leaders, dignitaries, club members, family and friends.

A key highlight of the installation ceremony was the induction of 11 new members, marking an expansion of the club's membership and reinforcing its commitment to the Rotary motto of "Service Above Self".

In her inaugural address, Gaur outlined her theme for the year, "Creating a Lasting Impact", and said the club had already initiated projects across education, healthcare, eye care, community welfare, youth development, women's empowerment, environmental sustainability and support for specially abled persons.

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She also paid tribute to Padma Shri Dr Keiki Mehta, acknowledging his pioneering contribution to eye care and the inspiration his work continues to provide for the club's flagship vision projects aimed at restoring sight to those in need.

Delivering the keynote address, Rotary District Governor Rajan Dua spoke on his vision of promoting national integration through the organisation. He highlighted Rotary's outreach initiatives in remote parts of Kashmir in collaboration with the Indian Army, describing them as examples of service reaching underserved communities.

The ceremony concluded with members reaffirming their commitment to community service and the club's mission of creating a meaningful and lasting impact through compassion, unity and volunteerism during the coming Rotary year.

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