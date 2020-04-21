Rotary Club of Mumbai Queen's Necklace feeds 1.6 lakh migrant and homeless across Mumbai amid lockdown

As the city struggles to meet the increasing demands for essentials, it is the homeless and the migrant people who have been worst affected. And, in a bid to help the needy, several NGOs, organisations and companies have stepped in to provide them with food and other necessary items.

Stepping in to lend a helping hand, Rotary Club of Mumbai Queen's Necklace has been feeding 1.6 lakh migrant and homeless people across Mumbai. The club, in a statement, said they aim to feed 3.5 to 4 million in 40 days. From 1000 meals a day, the Rotary Club of Mumbai Queen’s Necklace worked tirelessly to ramp up the number to 100000 meals a day and by April 15 were at 1,50,000 meals a day. And on Monday, the foundation distributed 1,60,000 meals. To fund the entire operation club members raised Rs 4 crores in 14 days.