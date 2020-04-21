Rotary Club of Mumbai Queen's Necklace feeds 1.6 lakh migrant and homeless across Mumbai amid lockdown

As the city struggles to meet the increasing demands for essentials, it is the homeless and the migrant people who have been worst affected. And, in a bid to help the needy, several NGOs, organisations and companies have stepped in to provide them with food and other necessary items.
Stepping in to lend a helping hand, Rotary Club of Mumbai Queen's Necklace has been feeding 1.6 lakh migrant and homeless people across Mumbai. The club, in a statement, said they aim to feed 3.5 to 4 million in 40 days. From 1000 meals a day, the Rotary Club of Mumbai Queen’s Necklace worked tirelessly to ramp up the number to 100000 meals a day and by April 15 were at 1,50,000 meals a day. And on Monday, the foundation distributed 1,60,000 meals. To fund the entire operation club members raised Rs 4 crores in 14 days.
"The club has partnered by funding Rs 5 crore kitchen facility inaugurated in Nov 2019, for serving mid-day meals to Municipal school children. In addition Annamrita has two operational kitchens at Mira Road and Mahul. Total capacity above 2 Lac meals per day," club said in a statement.
Partnership with Annamrita Foundation ISKCON, TajSats flight kitchen, Popular, Blue Sea, Thackers and FoodLink Kitchens has further helped the club to increase their capacity for providing more meals. Their distribution partners include Chhoti si Asha, NESH52 - Nobody Ever Sleeps Hungry, YMCA, Roti Ghar and Mumbai Responds.
With the support and recommendation of Piramal Foundation, Reliance Retail and Reliance Foundation came forward and offered free groceries for all meals; TajSats offered 20000 packed meals free. Reliance has committed Rs 5.5 crores and grain support. It also said the club plans to distribute at least 30,000 food grain kits amongst the marginalised.
