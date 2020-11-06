Rotary Club of Bombay’s Elder Day Care project turns three

Ananda Yaan, the Elder Day Care project launched and run by the Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB) in association with Dignity Foundation, has completed three years and is celebrating (virtually) with a variety entertainment program scheduled for November 8 at 11.30 am.

Elaborating on the virtual event, Framroze Mehta — President RCB, says, “Ananda Yaan has been spreading happiness among underprivileged elders for three years now. It is a shining example of what true community service is. We have two centres, one at Byculla and the other at E. Moses Road. Apart from the regular daily programmes, which were conducted before the lockdown, we were also arranging health camps and visits to temples, music and comedy shows, a fun-filled Sports Day and anything that would make our elders happy in the evening of their lives.”

The event will see participation and presence from several renowned personalities like veteran actor Neena Kulkarni, singer Sidharth Mahadevan among several others. Speaking about the celebration lined-up for the day, Madhusudhan Daga — Chairman, Ananda Yaan Committee, adds, “This programme has caught the imagination of everyone who has seen it work. Famous Marathi actor Neena Kulkarni has visited the centre, Shankar Mahadevan has sung here himself. And for the third-anniversary celebration, our online variety entertainment programme will feature a message from Neena Kulkarni, special songs by Siddharth Mahadevan, Ameya Naik, Varun Kapoor, Vandana Daga, mimicry item by Bipin Pandit and a unique hoola hoop number by new sensation Eshna Kutty. And all the artistes have volunteered their time and effort for this cause. Finally, I must add that I am not sure who gets more happiness, the elders in the program, or our Committee members”.