Rotary Club Of Bombay North To Fund Heart, Eye Surgeries Through CSR Initiative | File Pic

Mumbai: The Rotary Club of Bombay North (RCBN) announced financial support for congenital heart surgeries at Shri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre for Child Care in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai; eye surgeries at Vivekananda Netralaya, Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama, Dehradun; and the construction of a school block at AGS Raghavan School in Machil, Jammu and Kashmir.

The announcements were made at the organisation's 65th Charter Night at the Jio Convention Centre last week.

Projects receive funding support

The commitments were secured through Global Grant and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The event was led by RCBN president Hemangini Desai, who is serving her term during the club's Regal Sapphire year.

Former president Hemendra Shah was also acknowledged for his contribution to fundraising for the projects and the club's service initiatives.

Club marks 65 years

The Charter Night brought together members and guests to commemorate the club's 65-year history of community service and fellowship.

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