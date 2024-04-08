Rotary Club Of Bombay Completes Its 38th Rural Intervention Along With Chirag Foundation

38th Integrated Village Development (IVD) in the twin villages of Khardipada and Kharpadpada in the Jawhar Taluka, Palghar | FPJ

The Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB) along with its partner Chirag Rural Development Foundation (Project Chirag) completed its 38th Integrated Village Development (IVD) in the twin villages of Khardipada and Kharpadpada in the Jawhar Taluka of Palghar District.

Rural Workers Were Rejoiced

Manoj Patodia, President RCB, said, "The IVD from the RCB has been a wonderful ongoing initiative to provide basic necessities of drinking water, water for irrigation, solar powered street lights and back-up solar home lights to the poor citizens of rural India just 3-4 hours drive from Mumbai. This four-year on-going project has transformed the lives of close to 12000 villagers who had to trek long instances for water, and migrated to urban areas after the monsoon crop was harvested. On Sunday 6th April I was truly uplifted when I met the villagers of these completely remote villages and saw the joy that our work had brought them."

Resounding Impact On The Lives Of Villagers

Pratibha Pai Founder Project Chirag, added, "A 7.5 HP solar pumping system to enable water lifting across the farmlands of Kharpadpada, a 1 HP solar pumping system to enable water-lifting for storage at four centrally located locations at Kardipada have been commissioned. Home filtration units have been distributed in each home ensuring pure drinking water. A 350W solar system for the Zilla Parishad primary school at Khardipada provides access to lights and a fan in the school. We anticipate a resounding impact on the lives of the villagers in these remote villages".

Complete Transformation Of The Socio-Economic Landscape

Mihir Mody, Chairman IVD Committee, said, "This intervention will significantly improve health indicators, with a complete transformation of the socio-economic landscape including access to sustainable livelihoods and mitigation of migration to urban areas".