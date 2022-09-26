Robust monsoon fills Mumbai’s lakes in record time | Representative image - Anand Shivre

Mumbai: Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna, two important lakes that supply more than 60 % of the water to the city, are now full to their total capacity. The seven lakes that supply water to the city now have 14.33million litres (ml) or 99% of water stock.

This will ensure that the city gets uninterrupted water supply till the next monsoon. Both Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa, owned by the state government, contribute 16% and 48 % of water supply daily to the city.

Many times these two lakes are the last to fill to their maximum capacity. Due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas this monsoon, all the seven lakes supplying water to the metropolis, filled up to their current levels in the shortest period as compared to the previous few