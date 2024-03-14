Right To Pee Campaign: Adv Rohini Kadam Shines Light On Mumbai's Public Toilet Crisis, Urges Action

Adv Rohini Kadam |

In a city where infrastructure struggles to keep pace with its burgeoning population, the sorry state of public toilet blocks in Mumbai continues to be a cause for concern. Despite being a basic necessity for residents and visitors alike, the maintenance of these facilities has been sorely neglected, primarily due to the absence of dedicated funding from civic authorities.

Rohini Kadam, a prominent advocate for the 'Right to Pee' campaign, visited FPJ House on Wednesday to shed light on the pressing issues surrounding public toilets in Mumbai. With over 12 years of experience in the field, Kadam emphasised that while the city boasts an adequate number of public toilet blocks, their deplorable condition remains a significant concern. According to Kadam, lack of clear directives and oversight mechanisms perpetuates a cycle of neglect, exacerbating existing maintenance challenges and hindering progress.

Reflecting on the current state of sanitation facilities in Mumbai, Kadam articulates a prevalent sentiment of inadequacy despite the presence of paid toilets. This stark perception underscores a critical need for a comprehensive and inclusive sanitation policy, a sentiment fervently echoed by Kadam throughout our discussion.

According to Rohini Kadam, many public toilet blocks across Mumbai are in a state of disrepair, with broken fixtures, foul odors, and unhygienic conditions posing serious health risks to users. "The lack of regular cleaning and upkeep has made these facilities increasingly unusable, exacerbating the sanitation woes of the city" she said adding that access to clean and functional public toilets is a basic right, and it's unacceptable that we are forced to contend with such substandard conditions.

Need for a concerted effort

Rohini emphasize the need for a concerted effort to address the maintenance challenges faced by Mumbai's public toilet blocks. "Without dedicated funding allocated specifically for maintenance, these facilities will continue to deteriorate, posing significant health risks and inconveniences to the public," she said.

Kadam pointed out various structural issues plaguing these facilities, including blockages, leakage, cracked walls, absence of doors, and water scarcity. Despite years of advocacy, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has failed to allocate dedicated funds for the maintenance of these vital amenities.

"Lack of proper maintenance"

"The lack of proper maintenance procedures and guidelines has resulted in appalling conditions in public toilets," stated Kadam. She highlighted the fundamental nature of access to clean and functional toilets as a basic right, underscoring the dire need for adequate funding to address maintenance challenges.

Currently, many public toilets in Mumbai are operated by NGOs due to the absence of government funding for maintenance and operations. These NGOs rely on user fees to cover the costs associated with running and maintaining these facilities. Rohini Kadam emphasized that without the allocation of dedicated funds for maintenance from the civic authorities, the problem of inadequate toilet facilities in the city will persist and is unlikely to improve.

Pivotal role of stakeholders

Beyond the structural intricacies, Kadam underscores the pivotal role of stakeholders, particularly corporators, in driving meaningful change. She implores them to transcend political considerations and prioritize the welfare of citizens, emphasizing the imperative of transparent and objective assessments to inform policy formulation and implementation.

Kadam proposes a pragmatic solution, the strategic allocation of funds, distinctively earmarked for both construction and maintenance endeavors. She advocates for a sustainable model wherein user fees contribute to the ongoing operational costs, ensuring the viability and longevity of sanitation facilities.