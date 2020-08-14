Ridge Road repairs to take 2 months

The stretch between Kemps Corner and RTI junction in south Mumbai that faced the onslaught of the recent torrential rains and the resultant landslide is likely to remain shut for two months, said the traffic police. The BMC is yet to inform the police as to how long the road needs to be shut completely or opened partially for vehicles. The traffic police suggest motorists opt for the diversions.

According to sources, it is highly dangerous to drive through the stretch that saw the collapse of a retaining wall near the Hanging Gardens due to a landslide.

The landslide developed cracks on BG Kher Road. Boulders and soil are still sliding down the stretch.

Motorists travelling from the western suburbs to south Mumbai can use the west-east connectors, then take BA Road and JJ flyover. Another diversion suggested was to take the Bandra-Worli Sealink-Mahalaxmi Junction- BD Road- Stephen Church towards Malabar Hill.

With the Kemps Corner flyover closed, motorists from Peddar Road, Breach Candy, Nepean Sea Road were diverted to Nana Chowk, causing massive bottlenecks there. Moreover, the closure of Ridge Road has added to the woes and an extra time of at least 20 minutes in the daily commute.