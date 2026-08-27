Rickshaw, Taxi Meter Recalibration Deadline Set For Nov 30; Penalty Likely From Dec 1 | X - prassantsinha

Mumbai: Autorickshaw and taxi drivers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have been given November 30 to recalibrate their electronic meters to reflect the revised fares that will come into effect from September 1. Drivers who fail to update their meters by the deadline could face penal action from December 1, including a proposed daily fine of Rs 50, subject to a maximum of Rs 5,000, according to senior Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) has directed autorickshaw and black-and-yellow taxi operators to get their meters recalibrated as per the new fare structure. Until the recalibration is completed, drivers have been instructed to charge passengers according to the revised fare chart. The minimum fare for meter taxis will rise from Rs 31 to Rs 33, while the minimum autorickshaw fare will increase from Rs 26 to Rs 27.

Meter recalibration deadline set

The exercise could prove challenging for the transport authorities and drivers, given the limited number of centres available for meter testing and recalibration. The MMR currently has around 4.17 lakh registered autorickshaws and 44,825 black-and-yellow meter taxis, while only around 15 to 20 centres are available for the process. With all vehicles expected to complete recalibration within three months, drivers may face delays in securing appointments at authorised centres.

Under the recalibration process, an authorised dealer first removes the old seal on the meter and installs an updated chip containing the revised fare structure. The meter is then tested at Level 1 by the dealer, who issues a certificate. The vehicle subsequently undergoes a 1.5-km real-time road test in the presence of RTO officials. If the meter meets the prescribed standards, the vehicle is permitted to charge the revised fares.

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Penalty for non-compliance

The proposed penalty from December 1 is aimed at ensuring that meters across the MMR display and calculate fares according to the revised rates. However, the limited number of testing centres could become a bottleneck, particularly towards the end of the November deadline.

For passengers, the revised fares mean a Rs 2 increase in the minimum taxi fare and a Rs 1 increase for autorickshaws. The recalibration exercise is intended to ensure that the new rates are correctly reflected on meters and reduce disputes between commuters and drivers over fares.

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