Reviving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Legacy: Mardani Training Camp Empowers Over 70 Women And Girls In Panvel

Reviving Maharashtra’s rich martial tradition, a free training camp in Mardani (traditional warrior arts) was organised for women and girls in Panvel. | Sourced

Reviving Maharashtra’s rich martial tradition, a free training camp in Mardani (traditional warrior arts) was organised for women and girls in Panvel.

The initiative was led by corporator Ruchita Londhe, with over 70 women and girls participating enthusiastically.

Training Focus

The camp focused on self-defence, discipline, courage and confidence-building through training in traditional forms such as lathi-kathi, dandpatta, sword fighting and spear techniques. Participants were given hands-on training to prepare them for real-life situations.

The programme was organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha with support from Sankalp Educational and Social organisation and Rudrashivay Mardani Training Centre, Karanjade.

Cultural Roots

Rooted in the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, these traditional martial arts were taught as both a form of self-defence and a means of preserving cultural heritage.

The camp concluded at the D. B. Patil Educational Complex of the municipal corporation, where participants presented demonstrations of the skills they had learned. The performances, marked by coordination, discipline and confidence, received applause from those present.

MLA's Address

MLA Prashant Thakur and Mayor Nitin Patil attended the concluding event. “Women must be empowered not only in education and careers but also in self-defence,” Thakur said, adding that such initiatives are crucial in today’s changing social environment.

Several dignitaries, including Standing Committee Chairman Baban Mukadam, BJP Mahila District President Priya Mukadam, BJP North Raigad District General Secretary Charushila Gharat, and other elected representatives and party workers, were present.

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Londhe's Vision

Speaking on the initiative, Ruchita Londhe said the aim was to promote awareness of Maharashtra’s martial heritage while instilling courage and self-reliance among women. “This effort is not limited to Women’s Day but is a step towards reviving historical traditions and empowering women through self-defence,” she said.

Training was conducted by instructors Swarali, Swarajali, Vibhavari, Muktai, Vishal Zhende and Vaishali Jagtap, who guided participants in handling weapons, maintaining body balance, and responding effectively in emergency situations.

Organisers said the initiative also seeks to connect the younger generation with Maharashtra’s legacy of bravery while fostering a culture of confidence and preparedness among women.

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