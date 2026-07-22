Revenue Officer Robbed & Assaulted On Mumbai Local Train At Dockyard Road; One Accused Arrested | AI

Mumbai's suburban railway commute is becoming increasingly unsafe. A revenue officer was allegedly robbed and assaulted by two unidentified men at Dockyard Road railway station last week while travelling from Cotton Green to CSMT.

Accused Altamash Shah arrested; second absconding

The Wadala Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested one accused, identified as Altamash Gulab Nabi Shah, 29, a resident of Reay Road, in connection with the incident. Police said Shah has three to four similar cases registered against him, and the process to extern him from the city is underway. The second accused, identified only as Alam, remains absconding. Police have recovered the stolen cash of ₹1,200.

According to the GRP, the incident occurred around 2.20pm on July 16. Complainant Meghraj Pardeshi, 28, a resident of Thane East, had visited the Cotton Green office for official work and was travelling to the CSMT head office by a slow local train. He was standing near the door of the general compartment behind the motorman's coach.

Duo picked quarrel, stole cash & documents

As the train left Dockyard Road station, two men boarded the compartment. One allegedly picked a quarrel with Pardeshi, assaulted him and stole ₹1,200, along with his PAN card, voter ID card and driving licence from his shirt pocket. The duo then jumped off the moving train. Pardeshi got down and chased them, but they allegedly assaulted him again on the platform before fleeing.

“When other passengers tried to help me, the accused threatened them with a blade and escaped using the station overbridge,” Pardeshi told The Free Press Journal.

The Wadala GRP registered an FIR under Section 309(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Shah was arrested during the investigation, while efforts are on to trace Alam.

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