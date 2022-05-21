Revenue boost as Pune drinks up most beer amid heatwave

Pune: Tipplers from the city consumed a record amount of alcohol in April to May during the period of heatwave amid which beer sales increased by 30 lakh liters, according to statistics released by state excise department.



As a result, revenue has increased by Rs 213 crore. Last year, the revenue was Rs 1434 crore. This year the department has collected revenue of Rs 1647 crore.

“Alcohol sales in Maharashtra have picked up again in 2021-22, especially during the COVID-19 period of 2020-21. Although growth has slowed in some segments of alcohol, Compared to other markets, business in Maharashtra seems to be returning faster in 2021-22", said Deepak Roy, President, Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverages.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 12:15 PM IST