ResignDevendraFraudnavis trends after Fadnavis takes charge as CM of Maharashtra

Amid the political uncertainty in Maharashtra, On Monday, Devendra Fadnavis took charge as Chief Minister of the state. Soon after which, #ResignDevendraFraudnavis started trending on Twitter. Earlier CM Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar paid tribute to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Yashwantrao Balwantrao Chavan on his death anniversary, at Vidhan Bhawan.

After which, CMO Maharashtra tweeted, "CM Devendra Fadnavis’ first signature of this tenure was done on a #CMReliefFund cheque, on reaching Mantralaya, which was handed over to Kusum Vengurlekar by CM."

Later netizens slamming Devendra Fadnavis and asked him to resign. One user said, "We are feeling shame on you." Twitterati also dug out Fadanvis' old video in which he can be heard mocking Ajit Pawar. In the video, Fadnavis can be heard saying "Ajit dada would be Chakki peesing, and peesing and peesing". One user tweeted the video and wrote, "He should definitely resign the post ... Shame."