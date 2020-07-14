Residents left scratching heads: One Navi Mumbai, 3 lockdowns

Navi Mumbai: Most parts of Navi Mumbai are currently under strict lockdown, except for nodes where there is none. This has created confusion residents, as they face a double whammy - stiff action from both police and the local authority even if they accidentally enter a lockdown area.Social media is flooded with messages from those seeking clarity on which parts of the city are under lockdown.

Police, as well as local bodies, are taking action if anyone is found crossing one node to another without a specific reason.

Navi Mumbai limits come under two districts (Thane and Raigad), two civic bodies civic bodies (Navi Mumbai and Panvel Municipal Corporations) and two talukas (Uran and Panvel Grameen).

While Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) falls under the Thane district, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) comes under the Raigad district. Meanwhile, the Uran and Panvel Grameen taluka are also part of Navi Mumbai city but fall under the Raigad district.

The limit of Navi Mumbai starts from Airoli and goes up to Panvel including Uran. There are a number of developing new nodes in Navi Mumbai which do not fall either in NMMC or PMC, but in Raigad district.

NMMC and PMC had already announced a lockdown for 10 days which ended on July 13. NMMC extended the lockdown for a week till July 19. The Raigad district had earlier declared a four-day lockdown in Uran taluka. Now, it has announced a complete lockdown across the district for 10 days from July 14.

Since the PMC, Uran taluka and Panvel Grammen fall under the Raigad district, there will be a lockdown for 10 days.

Interestingly, the jurisdiction of NMMC is from Airoli to Belapur and the lockdown period is till July 19. Even after the lockdown in NMMC area ends on July 19, citizens from NMMC’s jurisdiction cannot go to even Kharghar, Ulwe or Uran as there will be a lockdown till July 24.

Similarly, when NMMC and PMC had declared lockdown for 10 days, there was no lockdown in Uran and Panvel Grameen taluka. Developing nodes like Ulwe, Vichumbe and Karanjde had no lockdown. However, in order to travel among these nodes, people have to cross NMMC and PMC jurisdiction where there was lockdown.