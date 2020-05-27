Resident doctors of CPS on COVID duty win the battle of ‘equal work, equal pay’

Mumbai: Finally, the plight of resident doctors of College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPS), who receive a measly stipend of Rs 14,800, has drawn the attention of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials and politicians. Now, all distressed resident doctors of CPS board will be paid Rs 54,000, said Amey Gole, Shiv Sena Corporator & Treasurer of Yuva Sena on Twitter. Ghole also sent the message to the Free Press Journal's reporter conveying the same.

He tweeted on Wednesday afternoon, "The issue of CPS doctors of Cooper & Bhabha Hospital resolved and their stipend is raised to Rs 54,000/- Basic and 300 doctors will be benefited by this decision, will Thank Hon. Min. @AUThackeray Ji & Hon. Mayor @KishoriPednekar Tai and all the young Doctors !!!"

The Free Press Journal had carried the story on Tuesday (May 26) about the dilemma of resident doctors of CPS, who are on COVID duty, are being paid less than those studying similar courses, including MD (doctor of medicine), MS (master of surgery), Diplomate in National Board (DNB). Moreover, the BMC has hiked the stipend for fresh MBBS graduates doing internship from Rs 6,000 to Rs 50,000. Why such injustice for CPS board resident doctors, the association has questioned.

Besides, the CPS resident doctors have also pointed out that those deployed at Thane civic hospitals, railway hospitals and the Mumbai Port Trust and district hospitals are drawing salaries over Rs 50,000 except those who are working in BMC hospitals.

Interestingly, the resident doctors' association of CPS had been demanding a hike in stipend for the last two years. But, just a day after the newspaper had published the story of the plight of the doctors, their long-pending demand was resolved.

Expressing his happiness over the hike, Raju Zurale (30), a CPS doctor in SevenHills Hospital, now a dedicated Covid facility, thanked the newspaper for taking their voice to the authorities for prompt action. He said, "We are thankful to your team and all others who helped us. Though an official government resolution (GR) is yet to be received, Amey sir and Mayor Kishori Pednekar discussed our issue and brought to the notice of the officials. All concerned have assured to give us the hike in stipend."