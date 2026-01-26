 Republic Day 2026: Maharashtra Tableau Showcases Ganeshotsav & Self-Reliance, Mesmerising Crowd At R-Day Celebrations At Kartavya Path | Video
Maharashtra’s tableau titled “Ganeshotsav: A Symbol of Atmanirbharta” dazzled spectators at the 77th Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path. Featuring an eco-friendly Ganesh idol, artisan craftsmanship and Dhol Tasha performances, it traced the festival’s journey from freedom movement roots to supporting local livelihoods and self-reliance.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
New Delhi: In a vibrant display of faith and self-reliance, Maharashtra’s tableau took centre stage on Monday at the 77th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path. This year’s presentation, titled 'Ganeshotsav: A Symbol of Atmanirbharta,' mesmerised thousands of spectators by blending the state’s deep-rooted cultural traditions with the modern vision of a self-reliant India.

A Fusion Of Tradition & Modernity

The Maharashtra tableau artfully depicted the historical evolution of Ganeshotsav,from its role in unifying the masses during the freedom struggle under Lokmanya Tilak to its contemporary role in supporting local artisans and the cottage industry.

The front of the tableau featured a majestic, eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha, while the trailer section showcased the intricate work of craftsmen from Pen and Pune, highlighting how the festival sustains thousands of rural livelihoods. The performance was accompanied by the rhythmic beats of the Dhol Tasha pathaks, bringing the energetic spirit of Mumbai and Pune to the heart of the national capital.

Key Highlights Of The 2026 Parade

The 2026 celebrations were marked by several historic firsts and a strong diplomatic presence:

Global Leadership: For the first time, two top European Union leaders, Antonio Costa (President of the European Council) and Ursula von der Leyen (President of the European Commission), served as the Chief Guests, signaling India’s strengthening ties with the EU.

150 Years of Vande Mataram: The parade commemorated the 150th anniversary of India's national song. Rare paintings from the 1923 "Bande Mataram Album" were displayed along the route, and a special Ministry of Culture tableau titled "The Soul-Cry of a Nation" paid tribute to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s legacy.

Military Might: The Indian Army debuted its "Battle Array" formation, a tactical display celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor. The parade also featured the long-range hypersonic glide missile (LR-AShM), showcasing India’s indigenous defense capabilities.

Space & Gallantry: A wave of pride swept the stands as Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the designated astronaut for the Gaganyaan mission, was honored with the Ashoka Chakra.

