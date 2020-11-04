Republic chief Arnab Goswami arrested in two-year-old suicide case

Mumbai: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was taken into custody in connection with the 2018 suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik. A team from Raigad police and another team from Mumbai police led by encounter specialist API Sachin Waze took Goswami into custody. He was immediately taken to Alibagh

In May 2018 an interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud allegedly committed suicide in Alibagh. A suicide note purportedly written by Anvay alleged Goswami and two others responsible for his suicide. Goswami and two others had not paid him Re 5.4 core which led to the financial crisis written in the note.

A case of abatement to suicide was registered in 2018 by Alibagh police however in 2019 Raigad police filed a closure report.