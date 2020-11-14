Repair cost of eight bridges in city goes up by about Rs 8 cr

The Civic Bridges Department has presented report to standing committee informing that repair cost of eight bridges has been increased by further Rs 8 crore.

These eight bridges are Mahalaxmi Railway Station, Curry Road Railway Bridge, Sion Railway Bridge, Lokmanya Tilak Dadar flyover, Dadar Phool Market bridge, Mahim Phatak bridge and Dadar Dharavi nullah Foot Over bridge.

Following the collapse of Andheri Gokhale bridge that occurred in July 2018 claiming lives of two people and the collapse of Himalaya bridge at CSMT killing seven people lives due, the structural audit of all bridges was conducted.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) along with Railways initiated these audit wherein the auditors suggested additional improvements in these ongoing eight bridges work resulting in increase in cost to Rs 23.60 crore from Rs 15.33 crore estimated; an increase by Rs 8.27 crore, informed the bridges department.

A civic official said, "These bridges repair works had been initiated however after the Himalaya bridge collapse, all bridges repair works tightened up. Following the cost also increased over suggestions made by the structural auditors otherwise normal repairs would have been done."