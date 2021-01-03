Rental cycle service to commence at 8 more Metro One stations soon

Cycle-on-rent service will commence services at eight more stations on the Mumbai Metro One (Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova) from mid-January. The eight stations are Andheri, Western Express Highway, JB Nagar, Airport, Marol Naka, Azad Nagar, DN Nagar and Versova.

According to Metro One officials, initially the cycle service will commence at Versova station and later on it will be started at other stations gradually. Moreover, permission to begin the cycle service by the operator has been obtained from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on conditions that necessary permission from traffic department will be taken, no damage to the footpath will be done, the allocated space for parking cycles should be well maintained, no nuisance shall be caused to the pedestrians among others.

The GPS-enabled bicycles are available on rent at a reasonable price of Rs 2 per hour and one can avail the services by paying minimum rent of Rs 15. One can hire the cycles using MYBYK App. Currently, the rental cycle service is available only at Jagruti Nagar metro station. Post-lockdown the service was resumed from November 1, 2020. Since then 1,960 rides have been completed. On an average 32 rides per day are recorded.

MyByk had won mobility challenge launched by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and other agencies.