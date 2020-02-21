Mumbai: Rent a cycle from Jagruti Nagar Metro station

Mumbai: Starting from February 24, bicycle services will be available from the Jagruti Nagar Metro station. Based on commuter feedback, Mumbai Metro One Pvt Limited (MMOPL) will consider providing the option to rent bicycles at other stations as well, according to the metro authority.

The bicycles can be rented from the above metro station at Rs 2 per hour. Those interested can rent these GPS-enabled bicycles using the MyByk App. The app will instruct commuters on unlocking the bicycles using GPRS.

An MMOPL spokesperson said, "Enhancing commuters' experience has been of paramount importance to us. Mumbai Metro One is committed to ensuring the availability of last-mile connectivity and this green option to commute is one amongst them.

We are delighted to announce that now metro commuters will able to take a bicycle to reach their destinations coupled with maintaining a healthy lifestyle. We expect the option to be especially popular amongst young commuters for visiting popular shopping destinations apart from travelling between their residence or place of work, and metro station."