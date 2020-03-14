Renaming Aurangabad airport: Decks clear as Maharashtra assembly passes resolution

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution recommending to the Centre that the Aurangabad airportin the state be renamed as "Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport, Aurangabad".

It also passed a resolution to rename Mumbai central station here after the philanthropist Nana Shankarsheth.

The resolution to rename Aurangabad airport was moved by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and passed by a voice vote.

The state cabinet took the decision to rename the airport after Sambhaji, the elder son of iconic warrior king Shivaji, recently.

The decision was taken after the BJP tried to corner its former ally Shiv Sena by reminding it of its old demand to rename Aurangabad, a central Maharashtra city which derives its name from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, as Sambhajinagar.