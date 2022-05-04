Removal of loudspeakers social issue, not religious: Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray while addressing a press conference today said that the removal of loudspeakers in Maharashtra is a social issue and not a religious one.

"It's not only about mosques, there are several temples where illegal loudspeakers are running. I have already made it clear that it's (illegal loudspeakers) not a religious issue but a social issue," Thackeray said.

Thackeray added that his party workers are being singled out by the Maharashtra police and will there be any action against 135 mosques who used loudspeakers before 6 am today, in violation of Supreme Court norms.

"We want peace in the state. What actions you're ( police) taking on those 135 mosques that violated SC guidelines today. You (police) are only taking action against our workers," he added.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 01:32 PM IST