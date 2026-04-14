Reliance Digital Enters Final Days Of Digital Discount Days Offering Buy 1, Get 50% Off On Second Product & Much More

Reliance Digital has announced ‘Digital Discount Days’, their latest nationwide campaign active till 19th April, 2026.

Through the campaign, Reliance Digital is enabling customers to easily buy and upgrade electronics with unbelievable deals, financing options and added benefits on buying more than one product.

Customers can avail instant discount of up to Rs. 26,000* on leading bank cards. Alternatively, shoppers opting for paper finance can benefit from cashback of up to Rs. 30,000*. In addition, Reliance Digital is offering a flat 50% discount* on the second product, encouraging bundled purchases on categories such as audio devices, wearables, mobile & laptop accessories, select home entertainment and small appliances. Participating brands include Marshall, JBL, boAt, and OnePlus, reflecting a strong focus on popular consumer tech ecosystems.

Indicative pricing highlights showcase the depth of the offer. Products such as Bluetooth speakers, neckbands, and wireless headphones are available at approximately half their listed price: for instance, select speakers priced around Rs. 1,699 are offered near Rs. 850, while premium headphones in the Rs. 9,999 range can be accessed at nearly Rs. 5,000 under the second-item benefit.

Everyday essentials like wireless mouse, laptop accessories, power banks and small kitchen appliances such as sandwich makers are also part of the scheme, with competitive prices ranging from Rs.300 - Rs. 750.

With so much to offer beyond the ordinary, the campaign is launched under the umbrella thought of #CrazyUnbelievableDeals.

To complement the purchase experience, Reliance Digital continues to offer world-class after-sales service through its services arm, Reliance resQ, which provides the fastest installation, after-sales support, and maintenance solutions, addressing key consumer concerns about product longevity and service reliability.

About Reliance Digital

Reliance Digital is one of India’s leading consumer electronics retail chains, offering a wide portfolio of products ranging from smartphones and laptops to home appliances and entertainment solutions. Backed by a strong nationwide presence, the brand focuses on competitive pricing, omnichannel accessibility, and comprehensive after-sales service.





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