Relatives ransack Bandra hospital, premises after patient's death

MUMBAI: Angry and upset over a relative's death, a mob allegedly ransacked the premises of a Bandra-based hospital, wherein they abused and threatened the medical staff. Kherwadi Police have booked them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and are on the lookout for the accused people.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday, when a patient admitted at Bandra's Gurunanak Hospital succumbed to his ailment. Angry over the death, the kin of the deceased Taufiq Shaikh ransacked the hospital and broke a window pane, claiming that they will not clear the hospital bill. Moreover, the accused also said that they will not allow the medical staff to conduct a postmortem and they threatened to ransack the premises if the hospital does so.

A team from Kherwadi Police reached the spot to manage the situation, however, were manhandled along with other security personnel by the crowd. "Because of Kherwadi police’s timely intervention, a major law and order problem was prevented. Our officers did excellent job," said Manjunath Singe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 8). While no arrests have been made, investigation is underway, added DCP Singe.

Meanwhile, police have booked Junaid, Sahil, Imaan, Ajat, Ahad, Rakesh and 12 others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rioting, deterring an official from duty, criminal intimidation and others. Moreover, the accused people also violated the social distancing norms laid down by the government in the light of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic outbreak.