'Relationship Between Ports Of Rotterdam & Mumbai Is Going To Be A Big One': Netherlands Deputy Consul Van Helden |

At a time when India and the Netherlands are expanding cooperation across trade, technology and sustainability, Deputy Consul General of the Netherlands, Thierry van Helden, believes maritime and semiconductor partnerships could shape the next chapter of ties between the two countries.

In a candid interaction with Free Press Journal, Van Helden spoke about the growing momentum between New Delhi and Amsterdam after the signing of the strategic partnership agreement, describing it as a major boost for bilateral relations.

“We were very excited to sign this strategic partnership with India,” he said. “Our trade relationship is already very big, but we can intensify it even further.”

Maritime Cooperation In Focus

Calling the maritime sector a “big opportunity”, Van Helden highlighted the importance of the growing connection between Mumbai and Rotterdam.

“The relationship between Rotterdam, the largest port in Europe, and Mumbai, the largest port in India, is going to be a big one,” he said, adding that both countries are looking beyond conventional port operations.

For the Netherlands, sustainability and innovation remain at the heart of every partnership discussion with India.

“If you look at any kind of technology from the Netherlands, there is always going to be an innovative part to it and a sustainable part to it,” he explained. “Those are the selling points the Netherlands brings to India.”

He said the partnership is now focusing on greener ports, decarbonisation of shipping, digitisation of supply chains and smoother trade movement through the Green and Digital Corridor initiative.

Van Helden also acknowledged that trade bottlenecks still exist because of documentation and coordination issues between agencies. However, he believes digitisation and closer customs cooperation can significantly improve efficiency.

“We really try to bring back the time that is needed for processing,” he said. “That will make trade flow even better than it is right now.”

Semiconductor Push Gains Attention

The Dutch diplomat was equally optimistic about semiconductor cooperation, especially after Dutch technology company ASML signed an MoU with Tata Group.

“That is going to be a very big investment and a very big project,” Van Helden said enthusiastically. “The Netherlands is ready to support and collaborate with India so that India can become a world class player in semiconductors.”

He stressed that innovation driven partnerships between Indian and Dutch companies could create long term opportunities for both economies.

Dutch Firms Looking Closely At India

When asked whether Dutch investment in India could eventually touch the 100 billion dollar mark, Van Helden pointed towards the India, European Union Free Trade Agreement and the growing confidence Dutch businesses have in the Indian market.

“The image of India has improved greatly,” he remarked. “India is now really seen as a destination for Dutch export products, but also as a manufacturing destination.”

According to him, many Dutch firms are now following the “China plus one” strategy and exploring India for sourcing and expansion opportunities.

At the same time, he underlined the importance of continuing reforms to make investments easier.

“One thing India could still do is keep increasing the ease of doing business,” he said. “I think now is the momentum for that.”

Beyond Business, A Cultural Bond

The conversation also moved beyond economics and diplomacy. Van Helden smiled while speaking about the growing influence of Indian culture in Dutch society.

“The contribution of the Indian community is immense,” he said, referring to the rise of Indian festivals, restaurants and cultural exhibitions across the Netherlands.

And when the discussion turned lighter, the diplomat happily shared his favourite Indian dishes.

“Butter chicken, I think that’s everyone’s favourite,” he laughed. “But here in Maharashtra, I really love vada pav and pani puri.”

The conversation also touched upon football, a subject close to Dutch hearts. When asked about the Netherlands’ long FIFA World Cup history, having reached the finals three times in 1974, 1978 and 2010, and whether he hopes the team can finally lift the trophy, Van Helden responded with a smile.

“Yes, we always want the Netherlands to win,” he said. “Hopefully, we will win this time. If we do, we will have a party at the consulate here.”