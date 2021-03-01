Registration for third phase COVID-19 vaccination starts in Navi Mumbai, Panvel

Registration for the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination started under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on March 1. In the third phase, citizens of the age 60 years and above including those above the age of 45 years who have illnesses will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccines.

A total of 16 private hospitals and six civic and government hospitals under both civic corporations will give the vaccinations. The central government has fixed Rs 250 for vaccination in private centres.

Senior citizens can register using Co-Win app, Aarogya Setu App and by logging in on cowin.gov.in.

By using a mobile number and OTP, one can create an account and fill in details like name, age, gender and upload an identity document. If the person is above 45, upload the doctor’s certificate as comorbidity proof. Then centre and date and maximum 4 appointments can be made by one mobile number.

The other options are also available for senior citizens who are not tech-savvy. They can go to common service centres and get themselves registered. A call centre number – 1507 – can also be availed for the same.

Under the NMMC area, a total of 24,010 citizens have been vaccinated. Of the total vaccination, 15224 health workers and 8786 frontline workers have been vaccinated. “We have achieved 77% of the target so far,” said a senior civic official. He added that so far 1887 people have taken the second dose of the vaccination till February 25.