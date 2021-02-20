Reduce lock-in period to sell rehab house of SRA to 1yr: BJP MLA

Reduce lock-in period to sell rehab/free house of obtained by the beneficiary in Slum Redevelopment Project to one year from existing 10 year demands Atul Bhatalkar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mumbai legislator. The demand has been made following action initiated by Slum Rehabilitation Authority(SRA) against those who illegally sold their houses before the restricted period. It is sending notices to such illegal occupants to vacate their houses with 24 hours of the notice issued.

He lambasted Mahavikas Agadhi government and stated, "In BJP-Shiv Sena coalition government the then cabinet has taken the decision in favour of these illegal occupants. However, the matter went in court at the time of current government, therefore they should have presented the facts properlyy in court, but failed to do so." He accused that the government desires to make thousands of SRA occupants homeless.

Reportedly, SRA has identified 13,000 tenants who have illegally purchased and sold rehab houses. The data was given by the SRA after a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in Bombay High Court on the said issue. Wherein the court has directed to take against such illegal occupants.

Due to the pandemic induced lockdown SRA couldn't initiate the action said Satish Lokhande, CEO of SRA.

Besides, BJP the ruling Shiv Sena legislators have been actively voicing on this issue. With BMC elections scheduled by next year, all political parties have involved in a bid to woe voters asserts political experts.