RedInk Awards for Excellence in Journalism 2021: From Danish Siddiqui to Faye D'Souza, here's full list of winners

Mumbai: The RedInk Awards for Excellence in Journalism, organised by the Press Club (Mumbai), were presented on Wednesday with the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana as the chief guest at the virtual event.

Danish Siddiqui was named the ‘Journalist of the Year’ and his award was received by his wife Rike. Prem Shankar Jha was awarded with the lifetime achievement award. He said, “It is a great honour to receive this award because it is not just from the readers, but from my peers, my fellow journalists. One thing that I always followed in my journalism career was that I never overruled my consciousness to protect my career. In this age of digitisation everyone can be tracked all the time; we journalists should be careful and fight for the truth.”

Varsha Torgalkar won the award for her story, “The Child Labour Behind The Jeans You Wear” in Business and Economy category for print, while Mrityunjay Singh of ABP News Network won it for his ground report on Corona lockdown for TV. The Caravan journalist Sagar won the award for his report “Statements of 33 inmates belie the CBI’s claim of no murders in Muzaffarpur shelter-home case”, in crime (print).

Down to Earth journalists Ishan Kukreti, Kundan Pandey, Soundaram Ramanathan and Sugandha Arora won the award in Environment category for print, while Media One TV’s Sofia Bind won it for her Kerala floods reportage. The Wire’s Priyanka Pulla won the award for her report on undercounting of Covid-19 deaths in the health and Wellness category for print, while Freemedia Interactive’s Faye D’souza and Arun Rengaswamy won it for their report “Inside KEM Hospital – COVID Frontline” for TV.

AWARDS:

1. 𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐚𝐫

𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 & 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭)

The Child Labour Behind The Jeans You Wear

Stories Asia

2. 𝐌𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲𝐮𝐧𝐣𝐚𝐲 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡

𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 & 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐲 (𝐓𝐕).

𝘾𝙤𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙖 𝙇𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣 𝙂𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙 𝙧𝙚𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩

ABP News network

3. 𝐒𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐫

𝐂𝐑𝐈𝐌𝐄 (𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐓)

Statements of 33 inmates belie the CBI’s claim of no murders in Muzaffarpur shelter-home case

The Caravan

4. Ishan Kukreti, Kundan Pandey, Soundaram Ramanathan & Sugandha Arora

𝐄𝐍𝐕𝐈𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 (PRINT)

Black Business

Down to earth

5. 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐚 𝐁𝐢𝐧𝐝

𝐄𝐍𝐕𝐈𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 (𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧)

Flood Wounded People in Kerala

Media one TV

6. 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐚 𝐏𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐚

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 & 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 (𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐓)

India Is Undercounting Its COVID-19 Deaths. This Is How

The Wire

7. 𝐅𝐚𝐲𝐞 𝐃'𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐳𝐚 & 𝐀𝐫𝐮𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐬𝐰𝐚𝐦𝐲

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 & 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 (TV)

Inside KEM Hospital - Covid Frontline

Freemedia Interactive

8. 𝐊𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐡𝐚𝐯 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐯𝐚 (Huff post) & 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐡𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐫 𝐓𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐮 (The Federal) (joint winners)

𝐇𝐔𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐑𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒 (𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐓)

9. 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐩 𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐥 & 𝐒𝐲𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐫

HUMAN RIGHTS (TV) STORY

‘My Life in Kashmir’ – A Year Since the Abrogation of Article 370

The Quint

10. 𝐊𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐥𝐢 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚 & 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐡𝐨𝐮 (JOINT WINNERS)

𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞 & 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 (PRINT)

Forbes India

CNN

11. 𝐀𝐛𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐝

𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐒 (𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐓)

Direct Benefit Transfer is direct siphoning of school scholarship

The Indian Express

12. 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐡 𝐒𝐡𝐮𝐤𝐥𝐚

𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐒 (𝐓𝐕)

दिल्ली सरकार के दावों पर उठे सवाल, एक बार खाने के लिए भी तरस रहे हैं लोग

NDTV India

13. 𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐲𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐫𝐞

𝐒𝐂𝐈𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐄 & 𝐈𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐕𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 (𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐓)

Collisions

Fifty two

14. 𝐆𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐠𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐚𝐥𝐞 (News18 Lokmat) & 𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐚 𝐁𝐚𝐠𝐥𝐚 (India Science Channel) (JOINT WINNERS)

𝐒𝐂𝐈𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐄 & 𝐈𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐕𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 (TV).

15. 𝐌𝐢𝐡𝐢𝐫 𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐝𝐚

𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐒 (𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐓).

10-year record at SAI: 45 complaints of sexual harassment, 29 against coaches

The Indian Express

16. 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐭𝐚𝐛 𝐀𝐥𝐚𝐦 (The Wire) & 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐢𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐪𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐥 (Mint Lounge) (JOINT WINNERS)

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐒.

17. 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐥 (RUNNER-UP)

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐏𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞

The print

18. 𝐀𝐩𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐯𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐰𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐚𝐝𝐞 (WINNER)

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐏𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞

outlook

19. 𝐀𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐚 𝐁𝐚𝐤𝐬𝐡𝐢

𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧 𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 & 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 (𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐓).

The march of women farmers

Mint Lounge

𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐤𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐫𝐛𝐚 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐥𝐞

20. 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧 𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 & 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 (TV).

BBC news Marathi

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 11:30 PM IST