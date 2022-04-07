Recently deceased 85-yr-old donates liver, becomes city’s oldest cadaver organ donor

Mumbai: An octogenarian has become the oldest cadaver organ donor in Mumbai. The 85-year-old patient was brought to LH Hiranandani Hospital in Powai on Monday morning, but was declared brain dead after surgery.

After counselling, his relatives agreed to donate his liver to save the life of a person who was waiting for a transplant.

“He was brought on Monday morning with a brain haemorrhage post-surgery and was found to be brain dead. His family was counselled by hospital doctors about no possibility of survival,” a doctor at the hospital said, adding that they were requested to donate his liver.

The doctor said his kidney was not in a good condition and hence was not retrieved. But a healthy liver saved another life.

“Through coordination with the zonal transplant coordination centre (ZTCC), it was sent to a patient at HN Reliance Hospital around 4 pm. The donor’s relatives wanted his or their names to remain anonymous,” a hospital source said.

Health experts believe there is a need for creating awareness regarding organ donation.

“We need to focus on improving deceased organ donations. Coordinated efforts are being taken by intensivists, transplant coordinators, and hospital heads,” said a doctor.

“The ZTCC is creating public awareness through programmes on radio and an organ donation task force has been formed by the state health minister to help boost donations,” the doctor said.

