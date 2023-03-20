Real estate agent training to appear for MahaRERA commences

Representational Image

The course designed to train realtors to appear for the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) examination and to conduct their business has commenced.

The course has been prepared by the All India Institute of Local Self Governance (AIILSG) with the aim of making the training available across the state. An online exam will also be conducted starting April-end with the help of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

In the first round of training, 523 real estate agents have registered themselves. In January, MahaRERA made it mandatory for new registration and renewal of agents to undergo training and obtain a certificate from 1 May onwards. As per new rules, real estate projects will be required to entertain only MahaRERA registered agents.

Additionally, the existing, registered agents will have to complete the training and certification prior to September 1. There are around 39,000 agents already registered with the MahaRERA.

An agent is the person who facilitates and mediates between potential home buyer and the developer or existing home owner. They have been brought under the regulatory law as certain over commitments and misguidance by brokers could have far reaching implications as it also influences home buying decisions.

Not only the agents but also the staff working at their office who interact with the customers will have to obtain the certification.

